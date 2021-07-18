Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

