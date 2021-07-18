Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,966 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

