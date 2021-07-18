Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HERTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 31,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,489. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

