HEROcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $34,213.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $34,213.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00817074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.