HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of STLY stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Friday. HG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80.

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

