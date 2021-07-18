Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.13 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

