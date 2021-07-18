Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 165,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,211. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.19. Highway has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highway by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highway by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highway by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

