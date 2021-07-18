Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,440 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

