Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $314,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82.

