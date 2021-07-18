Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $280,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after acquiring an additional 399,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

