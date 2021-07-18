Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $292,000 in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,140.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 240,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

