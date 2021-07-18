Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 4,763 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,791,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

