Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

