Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

