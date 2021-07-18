Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of HGV stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

