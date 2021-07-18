Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 656,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $20,814,000.00. Insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

