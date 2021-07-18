Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,177,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319,858 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.