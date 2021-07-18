Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,866 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.