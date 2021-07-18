Holocene Advisors LP Has $52.69 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 696,092 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Autoliv worth $52,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Autoliv stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

