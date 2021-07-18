Holocene Advisors LP Takes $47.60 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,445,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.