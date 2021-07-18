Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

