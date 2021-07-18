HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 10,509 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.