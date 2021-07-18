HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 308.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

