HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.