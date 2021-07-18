HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 64,006 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

