HRT Financial LP Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $133.01 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.