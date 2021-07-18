HRT Financial LP Trims Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

API opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.