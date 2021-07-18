Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

