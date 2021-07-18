Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

