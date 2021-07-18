Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $97,460.00. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,717 shares of company stock worth $1,048,000. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

