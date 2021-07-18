Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock Position Trimmed by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lessened its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling accounts for 5.3% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.48% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of HY opened at $66.80 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

