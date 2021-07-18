Ian T. Bothwell Sells 100,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

