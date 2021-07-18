Ian T. Bothwell Sells 100,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.
Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
