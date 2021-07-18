ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CAO Michael W. Maher Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.73. 48,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,362. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

