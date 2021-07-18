Idena Price Tops $0.0931 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $5,474.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,457,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,662,835 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

