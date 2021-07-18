iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Tops $195.57 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00007708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $195.57 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

