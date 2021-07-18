iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

