Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $9,181,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

