ILCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $7,513.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,677,808,907 coins and its circulating supply is 724,112,487 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

