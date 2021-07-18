ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $257,894.32 and $131,078.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,308,223 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.