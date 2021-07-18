Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. 10,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,189. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.