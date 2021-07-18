Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 10,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,189. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCZY. upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

