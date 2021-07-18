Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 220,733 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises approximately 3.8% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $51,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingevity by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

