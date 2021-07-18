Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in June

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

