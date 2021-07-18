Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

