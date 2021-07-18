Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.56 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

