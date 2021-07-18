Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $956.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

