Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $79,272.00.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.20 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,193,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,724,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.