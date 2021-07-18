Insider Buying: Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) major shareholder Dst Capital Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BSTG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. Biostage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($874.00) million during the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.