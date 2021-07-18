Insider Buying: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Purchases 1,320,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

