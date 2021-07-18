Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Paul L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $24,050.00.

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

