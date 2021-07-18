Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Acquires $206,616.78 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78.

FCBP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

