Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Acquires $206,616.78 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78.
FCBP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99.
First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Choice Bancorp Company Profile
First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.